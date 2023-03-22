Fans came to give the Princeton Tigers a warm sendoff Wednesday ahead of their Friday night match against the No. 6 seeded Creighton Bluejays.

Princeton rallies around men's basketball team as they head to the Sweet 16

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A little bit of March Madness is playing out in Princeton as the Tigers get a big sendoff as they head to the Sweet 16.

The Princeton Tigers, a 15 seed in this year's tournament, are preparing to face off against 6 seed Creighton on Friday night. The team is on a Cinderella run after defeating both Arizona and Missouri.

The men's basketball team went through their final workout inside the Jadwin Gym before they head off to Louisville.

The players feel confident about their chances heading into the next game.

The Ivy League school, known for academics is rallying around their basketball team with hopes the tigers can keep this dream alive.

Reporter Anthony Johnson spoke with Princeton student Mohamed Hamza about the team.

"They made all of athletics and all of the students on campus pretty happy and excited about being proud about being a Tiger in general, so it's pretty awesome. I hope they make it to the Elite Eight and onwards to the Final Four as well. I mean, one match at a time but they've proven that anything is possible and they play with courage. It's a pretty exciting time."

Tipoff is this Friday night at 9.

ALSO READ | New Jersey veteran brings therapy ducks to senior living facilities

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.