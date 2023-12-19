Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march through Midtown

Hundreds of protestors made their way across Manhattan.

Hundreds of protestors made their way across Manhattan.

Hundreds of protestors made their way across Manhattan.

Hundreds of protestors made their way across Manhattan.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters marched their way through Midtown, Manhattan Monday.

The demonstrators started around 3 p.m. at Grand Central Terminal before marching to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and then to Penn Station.

Citizen App video showed a large protest outside Grand Central.

A large number of NYPD officers followed the demonstrators, and the march appeared to be peaceful.

The march did, however, disrupt some bus service, with several lines running with delays as protestors made their way along 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.