Police block pro-Palestinian protesters from accessing JFK, LaGuardia airports

The demonstrators first tried to access John F. Kennedy Airport before moving to LaGuardia Airport.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East targeted the three major airports in the New York City-area on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Police had to stop several cars at one point.

Police have been checking people for boarding passes before letting them enter terminals.

The AirTrain also had to be shut down for more than three hours.

Just last week, a protest blocked access to JFK from the Van Wyck Expressway.