Resolving to cut back on processed foods? New research suggests increase in colorectal cancer risk

Processed foods are convenient when you're in a rush, but the latest findings continue to show how those hot dogs and other packaged meals can negatively impact our health.

If you've resolved to eat more fresh and whole foods in 2023, new research provides you with more incentive. Before you plan your Super Bowl menu, doctors point out the foods you might want to avoid.

A recent study found ultra-processed foods might increase colorectal cancer risk for some people.

"Men actually have a higher risk when they have a diet pattern that includes a lot of ultra-processed foods," said Registered Dietitian Amanda Bode with Cleveland Clinic.

The study found men who ate the most ultra-processed foods had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer when compared to men who ate the least.

Bode said the study did not find the same association in women, and it's unclear why.

She said further research is needed to understand why eating a lot of ultra-processed foods increases colorectal cancer risk in men.

One theory is the additives and preservatives in highly processed foods may impact gut health.

She stresses limiting foods like processed meats, instant soups, packaged snacks and candy - and instead eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

"We're seeing a lot more studies coming out that show that eating healthy is important to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer, and that's especially true if you have that in your family," she said.

The first thing you should try are simple switches. Bode said choosing a baked potato instead of fries and replacing sugary yogurts and ice cream with Greek yogurt and fruit.