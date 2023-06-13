Boy pulled from water at Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn

A boy is being rushed to Methodist Hospital after he was pulled from the water at Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A boy is being rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from the water at Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The boy, who appears to be a teenager, was pulled out of the lake by civilians.

He is being taken to Methodist Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the Prospect Park Alliance, they warn people to "Never drink, swim or wade in any the Prospect Park Lake and other waterbodies."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

