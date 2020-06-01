Health & Fitness

Mayor de Blasio, Governor Cuomo concerned about COVID-19 spread with NYC protests

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said he worried about "super spreaders" in the crowds of protesters seen across the state and in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people protesting George Floyd's death to do so peacefully while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

"For those who have already had their presence and made their voices heard, the safest thing to do is to stay home," Mayor de Blasio said. "Obviously we don't want people in close proximity to each other, we don't' want people out there where they might catch this disease or spread this disease."

"New York City opens next week, it took us 93 days to get here. Is this smart?" Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the mass protests. Thousands were seen not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.

"This is not advancing a reform agenda, this is not telling government officials to change, this is not helping beat the coronavirus," he said. "It's counterproductive for New York City in many ways."

More protests were expected throughout the day. Mayor de Blasio said that the city is still planning to reopen into Phase 1 on June 8.

