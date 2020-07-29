Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan; NYC officials demand answers

By Eyewitness News
FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- An anti-police protester has been released following an arrest that has protesters and some New York City elected officials demanding answers.

18-year-old Nikki Stone, a trans woman from the Lower East Side, was released at 1 a.m. Wednesday to cheers from her fellow protesters.

She said she had some scrapes on her knees but was otherwise fine.

Stone was in police custody for about five hours before being released on a desk appearance ticket. She was charged with vandalism and criminal mischief.

EMBED More News Videos

New York City officials are demanding answers after a woman's arrest during protests in Manhattan Tuesday.



It is video of her arrest that people are upset about, showing the activist being thrown into an unmarked van by plain clothes officers.

This is standard procedure for the warrant squad, but typically that squad goes after more dangerous people.

Stone is accused of vandalizing police cameras on multiple occasions between June 29 and July 19 at Occupy Protest demonstrations downtown.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports New York City officials are demanding answers after a woman's arrest during protests in Manhattan Tuesday.



Her arrest has been compared to aggressive tactics used by federal officers in Portland, Oregon.

"They grab her off of the street as she's skateboarding, don't even put handcuffs on her, and throw her into an unmarked vehicle," said one protester. "None of the people are wearing badges. That's just terrorism."

Police say that's actually the point of the warrant squad: to not look like cops and catch suspects off guard.

They say that's standard procedure, and they also point out that the cops were being assaulted with rocks and bottles.



The NYPD said in a tweet,

"In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles."

Still, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the video incredibly disturbing and other elected officials are demanding answers.

City leaders took to Twitter to voice their concern over the arrest, including New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Warning: Tweet contains video with graphic language.



The incident added new tension to protests that had largely died down in the city.

RELATED | Demonstrations escalate into some clashes, looting again in NYC

However, not everyone agrees with the protesting.

"Enough is enough, it was getting better before George Floyd, but now you're putting the cops hands behind their back and this is why all the shootings and the crime rate are going up so much," said Benny, who grew up in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | Ex-college football player shot outside NYC deli
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the ex-SUNY Buffalo football player who was shot and critically injured in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatironmanhattannew york cityblack lives matterprotestnypdmadison square parkrallypolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
Police release new photos of NYC chokehold robbery suspect
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
80-year-old NYC woman credits bad fall for saving her life
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC seal should be re-examined
Woman stabbed to death trying to break up fight in NYC: Police
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Show More
List: 12 more NYC bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Record number of vaccines already shipping for upcoming flu season
COVID News: 5 counselors test positive at day camp on Long Island
Mother saved by surgeries after liver shrinks to third of its size
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
More TOP STORIES News