Protesters gather in Union Square following George Floyd police death in Minnesota

UNION SQUARE (WABC) -- At least five people were arrested as Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Union Square after the death of George Floyd.

Protesters started gathering Thursday evening in Manhattan as rioters turned violent in Minneapolois.

The mayor of Minneapolis called or criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of the handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.

Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.

