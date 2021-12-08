Staten Island school goes remote amid surge in COVID-19 cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11306295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four more cases of the omicron variant were identified in New York State, Darla Miles reports, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A school on Staten Island is going all remote for 10 days amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.P.S.62, The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability at Sandy Ground, is the fifth public school forced to cancel all in-person classes due to coronavirus cases.The school, in the Rossville section, will be closed through Monday, December 13.The school reported five full classroom closures and eight partial classroom closures.Still, a Department of Education spokesperson said the low number of school closures shows the system works.