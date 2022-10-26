PSE&G confident in infrastructure upgrades since Superstorm Sandy devastation

PSE&G has spent $4.8 billion as part of its Energy Strong Project to improve 26 substations in the 10 years since Superstorm Sandy. Anthony Johnson has the story.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- PSE &G has literally raised the bar to new heights in the 10 years since Superstorm Sandy damaged critical infrastructure throughout the Tri-State area and left many without power.

A switching station in Woodbridge, New Jersey stands high overhead as a result of a massive project to lift it above water levels that sunk this facility following flooding from Superstorm Sandy.

"All the equipment was raised and rebuilt to be more resilient and hardened during storm events and/or future flooding events," said Jack Bridges, Vice President of Electric Operations at PSE &G.

It took $25 million to get this facility well above ground. It's 13 feet high, which is above the flood plain. The substation provides electricity to residents of Woodbridge and surrounding towns.

"This is probably one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in our town when it comes to storms and floods and things like that," Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said.

Following Sandy, some 2 million customers of PSE &G lost power due to flooding, downed trees and miles of wires ripped down during the storm.

"During the storm, the station experienced 10 to 12 feet of water that came in from the river and it took us over a week to restore the station," Bridges said.

It took until November 12, 2012, to get all PSE &G customers back online.

Now, the power company has spent $4.8 billion as part of its Energy Strong Project to improve 26 substations, use smart technology and make major upgrades to the system.

The company feels it's better prepared for another Sandy. In fact, Ida which hit last year, turned out to be a test run for the facility which did not suffering any flooding issues after being raised to new heights.

