NYC council: city must identify locations for public restrooms in all zip codes

The New York City council is requiring the city to identify locations in all zip codes for more public restrooms.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- New York City Council is taking steps to address a major complaint of New Yorkers and tourists alike: a lack of public bathrooms.

The council passed a new measure requiring the city to identify where a restroom could be installed, at locations in every ZIP code.

This report would have to be sent to the mayor and city council by June 2023.

In April of this year, a bill was introduced to city council, to get the ball rolling on more public restrooms throughout the city.

Then in June, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Rita Joseph held a rally in support of this legislation.

"There are zip codes in New York City today that have zero functioning and open public bathrooms," Levine said back in June. "Most of the bathrooms that we have are in parks."

As part of the city's report to the council, the Department of Transportation and Parks Department must consult with community boards about building new bathroom locations.

Council Member Joseph said the lack of public restrooms in the city is not just inconvenient, but is an issue of equity, sanitation, and human rights.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO and CFO, sources say

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.