Tiempo: Celebrating Puerto Rico

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the second Sunday in June signals the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no march up 5th Avenue as usual.

Instead, WABC-TV presented a special celebration, which you can watch here.

Louis Maldonado, the Puerto Rican Day Parade Board Chairman, joined Joe Torres to talk about the celebration.
Segment 1 featured above.

Also, Dr. Oxiris Barbot is the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Dr. Barbot traces her Boricua heritage to Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, and will discuss how the virus has impacted Puerto Ricans here in the five boroughs.

Segment 2:
Tiempo looks back at the tremendous resilience of Boricuas on the island of Puerto Rico, from hurricanes to earthquakes to coronavirus, Boricuas always emerge more robust and more determined.

Segment 3:
Joe Torres pays special tribute to Marta García, who passed on June 1.

García was a voice for the Puerto Rican and Latinx mission of the Clemente Soto Vélez cultural center, a committed activist, and journalist.

Many knew Garcia as that fiery, activist voice that did not hesitate to remind people what the Clemente was all about.

She was assertive, funny, biting, robust, caring, and collaborative in a spirit of uncompromising solidarity.

Her mentorship to many will be missed.

Segment 4:
