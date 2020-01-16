Earthquakes in Puerto Rico leave island, people trembling

PUERTO RICO (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is taking a look at what's happening in earthquake-battered Puerto Rico through the eyes and words of the people that live there.
Puerto Ricans are struggling without power and with an infrastructure that can't take any more assaults. But they still remain resilient and hopeful for the future.
"This is my town, my hometown, that is my church, that is my community, Catholic community, this is my school, the place where I learn, the place where I married, this is my hometown," one resident said.
The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, with more than 1,280 earthquakes, of which more than 100 were felt and more than 70 were of magnitude 3.5 or greater. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.
The flurry of earthquakes topped by a magnitude 6.4 temblor that killed one person and damaged hundreds of buildings has many accusing the Puerto Rico government of being caught unready again.
Residents are staying in shelters in because they are too afraid to stay in their own homes.
Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres says he noticed a tremendous show of solidarity among the people of Puerto Rico who have come from every corner of the island to help their brothers and sisters.
