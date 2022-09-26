Fiona's aftermath: New York leaders develop plan to help Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic

New York leaders are teaming up to help both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in this time of need.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) -- People in the Caribbean are picking up the pieces after hurricane Fiona devastated several countries.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in the Dominican Republic Monday morning after touring the damage in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

New York leaders are teaming up to help both islands in this time of need.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand put out proposals that would help with several issues, including funding for recovery.

The mayor along with other New York leaders acknowledge working to get help for the islands isn't easy, but say they're determined to help out because they say Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are important places to New York City.

"I am a mayor that has gone through a lot and I want to help people who are going through a lot," Adams said. "Far too often in my life, no one was there and I don't want to have a city where we are not there."

Work is still underway to restore power to half of the island of Puerto Rico. Residents, there are relying on generators for basic needs like fresh water after the storm rattled the island.

Members of the New York and New Jersey state police departments , were sent to the island to help with those efforts.

Senator Gillibrand will speak Monday morning to outline the help she and other New York leaders are asking for like nutritional assistance and additional aid to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

