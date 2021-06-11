Society

Nuyorican poet to share Puerto Rican pride during Sunday's parade

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nuyorican poet to share Puerto Rican pride during parade

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Caridad De La Luz has spent more than half her life sharing Puerto Rican pride.

"Even though we couldn't meet on 5th Avenue, people are going to get an idea of Puerto Rican tradition and Puerto Rican pride," says De La Luz, " The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is something that has been in my life, always."

The Bronx native, known as La Bruja, and host of open mic night at the Nuyorican Poets Café, is one of the highlights of this year's Puerto Rican Day celebration. Her performance, a chronological tribute to the greats, including café founder Miguel Algarin, who passed away last year.

RELATED | How to watch Sunday's Puerto Rican Day Parade

"This is a great opportunity to share the poet's word of liberation, fight, struggle, unification and remembrance of the pride that we have," she says.



Not only will De La Luz appear live during the celebration, but part of her appearance was also filmed in Puerto Rico.

"I was just living in Puerto Rico the last five months, so I was able to shoot out there, learn out there. I learned a lot more about the roots of Puerto Rican poetry," said De La Luz.

During her time in Puerto Rico, she saw the continued struggle there after a barrage of natural disasters. The spoken word of that experience is just as important now, than ever.

"To be able to do this, on this platform, during this time after this pandemic, after having survived this pandemic - it means the world to me. It fills me with so much pride, my hairs stand up," she says.

ALSO READ | Puerto Rico's tourism industry begins rebound from COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the tourism industry in Puerto Rico.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymelrosenew york citybronxpoetrypuerto rican day paradenational puerto rican day paradepuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News