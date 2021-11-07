Community & Events

Hudson River Park hosts Pumpkin Smash in Manhattan for compost

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're a fan of smashing pumpkins, New York City is the place to be Sunday.

Hudson River Park is hosting Pumpkin Smash at Pier 84 in Chelsea from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will have 15 minutes of smashing fun with a choice bats, hammers and shovels to bash any leftover Halloween gourds into small pieces for compost.

EMBED More News Videos

The pumpkin scraps will then be used to enrich lawns and flower beds in city parks.

There's also a magic show at the top of every hour and along with free refreshments.


Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citychelseamanhattanhalloweencompostpumpkin
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
