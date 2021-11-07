Hudson River Park hosts Pumpkin Smash in Manhattan for compost

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11187074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Village Halloween Parade returned to the streets of New York City Sunday after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're a fan of smashing pumpkins, New York City is the place to be Sunday.Hudson River Park is hosting Pumpkin Smash at Pier 84 in Chelsea from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Participants will have 15 minutes of smashing fun with a choice bats, hammers and shovels to bash any leftover Halloween gourds into small pieces for compost.The pumpkin scraps will then be used to enrich lawns and flower beds in city parks.There's also a magic show at the top of every hour and along with free refreshments.