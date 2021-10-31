Community & Events

Village Halloween Parade haunts NYC's streets once again following pandemic hiatus

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Village Halloween Parade returned to the streets of New York City Sunday after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last month, organizers announced that a significant budget shortfall threatened to cancel the parade.

UBS Financial Services Senior Vice President in Wealth Management Jason Feldman and his wife, Missy, saved the day by donating $150,000 to keep the historic celebration moving forward.

"It may not be the medicine we talk about these days, but I think it's the best medicine for the city. Heartfelt, easy, fun thing to do," Feldman said.

The theme of this year's event is "Let's Play" and is dedicated to the children of New York who did not get a proper Halloween last year.

Organizers asked all spectators, as well as participants, to wear protective face masks.

The parade route spanned 6th Avenue, from Canal Street to West 15th Street.

