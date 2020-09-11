Village Halloween Parade called off, instead organizers announce 'trick that will be a treat'

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Like so many large scale events this year, the Village HalloweenParade has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.However, in the spirit of trick or treating, parade organizers say they are still organizing... something.The annual tradition has become a part of the fabric of New York City, but the decision to call off this year's event, rather than hold a virtual celebration, was made because"person to person connection is at the heart of thisevent," the parade's artistic and producing director, Jeanne Flemming, wrote in an open letter.Instead, Fleming says they're planning "a trick that will be a treat."She gave away few hints saying it "will be spontaneous and unannounced andunique" and asked readers to stay tuned."It's no secret that Chirlane and I love Halloween, andI applaud the Village Halloween Parade for the creative spirit they bring to our streets each year. I'm confident that the 47th annual celebration, while different from previous years, will be both safe and full thesame ingenuity," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.----------