food

New pumpkin spice cup of ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

New Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles mixes genius and insanity

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nissin Foods has introduced the next product looking to take advantage of America's pumpkin spice craze, for better or for worse.

The Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles have been listed on the website as 'the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced'.

Nissin suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream "for the full pumpkin spice experience".

The limited edition noodles will be sold at Walmart in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbuzzworthyfoodtrendingu.s. & worldpumpkin spice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Chef's pandemic dream turns into reality with 'ReikiNa'
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
From PR exec to 'Proudly Serving' burgers
A food lover is offering Chicago Latin-fusion vegan dishes
TOP STORIES
Debris rains down on NYC street when car slams into sidewalk shed
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat, storm warnings
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Mom, daughter among 3 slashed during fight at BJ's
15-year-old girl shot when dispute turns violent at popular mall
Census results: NYC population surges with almost all growth in cities
Show More
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
NYC Catholic schools mandate masks for students, faculty, staff
Hochul says mask mandates in NY schools are likely
More TOP STORIES News