Severely emaciated Pit Bull puppy found abandoned in Neptune, New Jersey

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A severely emaciated puppy was found left on the side of the road in Neptune this weekend.

A tan, female Pit Bull between eight and ten weeks old was found abandoned on Saturday. The person who found her called the SPCA the next day when he realized that she was too sick to care for.

The animal control workers who responded said the puppy struggled to breathe and lift her head.

She was named "Matilda" by her caregivers.

Investigators are now seeking assistance from the public to determine who may be responsible for the suspected neglect.

"The degree of neglect this defenseless puppy endured to wind up in the state she is currently in is, in a word, unfathomable," Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

By Wednesday, Matilda started showing small signs of improvement at the SPCA shelter. She began eating and socializing with the other dogs.

If you have any information on Matilda, or where she came from, contact the Monmouth County SCPA's Humane Enforcement Division at 732-440-1539.

