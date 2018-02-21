Putnam County town proposes controversial gun storage law

The Philipstown town board is set to vote on a new ordinance requiring gun owners to secure their firearms when not at home.Under the "Safe Storage of Firearms" law, guns would have to be locked in a container or disabled with a locking device when the registered owner is away from their residence. Violators could face a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail.The proposed law has drawn sharp criticism from gun-rights advocates.The Putnam County Firearms Owners Association issued a statement, saying "We at PCFOA strive to protect Americans, especially the most vulnerable Americans from dangerous criminals. The only viable means to accomplish this is by protecting their Constitutional Rights, specifically their Second Amendment Rights."But supporters say the measure would limit access to children and help prevent accidental shootings."Every few days in this country, a toddler grabs a gun and shoots someone," said Carolyn Llewellyn, a member of Moms Demand Action.The meeting, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, has been moved from Town Hall to Haldane High School because of the expected large turnout.----------