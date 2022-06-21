Pets & Animals

Record-breaking python caught in Florida measured in at 17.7 feet, 215 pounds

EMBED <>More Videos

17-foot python with 73 developing eggs found in nature preserve

NAPLES, FL -- Florida researchers found a nearly 18-foot long, 215 pound python, the largest ever found outside its native habitat.

Pythons are native to Southeast Asia. They're an invasive species in Florida. They were brought there in the 1970s, likely in the exotic pet trade.

During an April necropsy, the record-breaking python's head measured nearly 6 inches from the tip of her snout to the back of her skull. The widest part of her body measured 25 inches.

Researchers Ian Bartoszek (left), Ian Easterling, and intern Kyle Findley (right) carry record-breaking female Burmese Python weighing 215 pounds and
measuring 17.7 feet in length.

Maggie Steber, National Geographic



The python had hoof cores in her digestive tract, which researchers say indicates her last meal was an adult white-tailed deer.

When the researchers weighed the snake, they couldn't believe it.

"I thought the scale was broken," intern Kyle Findley said.

Florida Fish & Wildlife has killed or removed more than 15,000 pythons since 2000, but ultimately nobody knows how many more are living in and damaging the state's ecosystem.

To help track down the pythons, researchers use scout snakes or snitch snakes: male pythons with surgically implanted transmitters. The males are released into the wild during the breeding season, and researchers follow them to find female pythons and eradicate them.

"Large reproductive female pythons are very important to remove from these ecosystems," according to biologist Sarah Funck. She said the big females are disproportionately capable of giving birth to many babies, which is why they're more important to find.

The record-breaking female snake had 122 eggs lining her inside from her stomach to her tail; the eggs were not yet fully mature.

Ian Bartoszek sifts through proto-eggs while performing a necropsy on the snake. The team counted 122 of these "follicles." (Photo: Maggie Steber, National Geographic)

Maggie Steber, National Geographic



To learn more about how researchers caught this record-breaking python and what they hope to learn from studying her, check out this feature in National Geographic.

MORE SNAKES: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia resident found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawild animalsanimal newssnake
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 women critical, 1 loses leg, after taxi jumps curb in Manhattan
Dad, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam on Long Island
Couple followed home, carjacked, husband shot in NJ
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressure on election officials
Woman slashed by man waiting for her in NYC subway station: NYPD
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
COVID NYC Update: Broadway making face masks optional for July
Show More
Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies
Photos of students with special needs using bathroom spark outrage
Gang shootout blamed for NYC mass shooting that killed basketball star
AccuWeather Summer Solstice: Shower in spots
LIVE: Texas leader says Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
More TOP STORIES News