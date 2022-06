3 people found dead inside Queens home

EMBED >More News Videos A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens.Police discovered the bodies of two women and one man inside the home on 155 Street in South Jamaica.Two of the victims suffered visible stab wounds and another was found with severe head trauma.All three victims and the suspect, who is in custody, are known to each other.The suspect was in the home when police arrived. Charges against him are pending.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.