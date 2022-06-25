3 people found dead inside Queens home

Police discovered the bodies of two women and one man inside the home on 155 Street in South Jamaica.
Two of the victims suffered visible stab wounds and another was found with severe head trauma.
All three victims and the suspect, who is in custody, are known to each other.
The suspect was in the home when police arrived. Charges against him are pending.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
