7-year-old girl hospitalized after being struck by car in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being struck by a car in Queens Friday night.

The incident happened near 46th Street and Newtown Road in Astoria.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer, traveling eastbound on Newtown Road, when she struck the 7-year-old girl.

The driver was going through the intersection at the time of the incident.

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in unknown condition.

There's no criminality suspected at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

