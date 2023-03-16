72-year-old man randomly attacked while walking down the street in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 72-year-old man is recovering from a violent, apparently random assault in Flushing, Queens.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Queens Boulevard.

Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man walked up and attacked him, knocking him to the ground.

The man went through the victim's pockets without taking anything, then fled.

Victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion and a thin build, last seen wearing black winter hat, a black hooded winter jacket, light gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking him down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

