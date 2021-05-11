Suspect attacks 2 men after crash in Queens

2 men attacked by driver after crash

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a man viciously attacking and robbing two other men in Queens.

The surveillance recording shows the suspect punching and kicking the two victims Saturday on 70th Street in Jackson Heights.

Police say it started when the victims were driving out of a parking lot and collided with another car.

The suspect then demanded payment for the damage to his car, which led to the attack.



The suspect ran off with a wallet and the victims' phones.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

