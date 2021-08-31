Video shows attempted robbery suspect pull gun on store clerk in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10989649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The incident happened early Tuesday morning in the Bronx

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind an attempted armed robbery at a store in Queens.The three men walked into a smoke shop on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica around 8 p.m. on Friday and one of them pulled out a gun.The gunman then tried to grab the store clerk's arm and the suspects demanded cash, but the clerk, who was behind a clear barrier, pulled his arm away and refused to give it to them.The attempted robbers eventually took off empty-handed and no one was injured.Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------