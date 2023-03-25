Dozens of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs invade streets of Queens during rush hour

A throng of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs disobeying traffic rules created a wild and dangerous scene in South Ozone Park, Queens Friday night. Anthony Carlo has more.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A throng of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs disobeying traffic rules created a wild and dangerous scene in Queens Friday night, and it was all caught on exclusive video by Eyewitness News' Newscopter 7.

This invasion of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on South Queens streets have put a chokehold on rush hour traffic.

"Too reckless, too dangerous, this is not a place for stuff like that you know what I mean," driver Roy Mahabir said.

Drivers were left with no choice but to sit and watch the convoy of bikers on Rockaway Boulevard as they weaved in and out of traffic popping wheelies Friday evening. Newscopter 7 followed the reckless rendezvous.

"They have no regards for the driving law, accident, other people pay the price," Mahabir said.

At one point, the dozens of four wheelers and dirt bikes converged on a Mobil Station. Eyewitness Ish Singh says he was almost hit while walking to work.

"Everyone could get scared if you see them in the road, they're coming towards you, they're not stopping at the red lights, it's quite risky," Singh said.

Newscopter 7 spotted at least one NYPD helicopter on their tail, but eyewitnesses saw more officers on the ground.

"I saw the cops, so I guess they was chasing them to get them out of the neighborhood," eyewitness Rafina Rafbarna said.

It's a sight many New Yorkers have become accustomed to when the weather warms up.

"They weren't just passing by straight ahead they were like interfering with traffic, there was a lot of honking going on, definitely you don't want to have that on the road," eyewitness Mehanad Kaid said.

The NYPD told Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo that they continue to aggressively rid city streets of illegal dirt bikes, but they strongly urge people to call 911 if they see a large group like the one Friday night, so those groups can be tracked.

There was no word on any arrests.

