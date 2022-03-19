Shooting at Queens bar injures 2 off-duty corrections officers

By Eyewitness News
2 off-duty corrections officers injured in shooting at Queens bar

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Two off-duty corrections officers were injured when a gunman opened fire on a bar in Queens, police sources say.

Shots rang out at around 1:30 a.m. outside the Showtime Bar and Lounge on 101 Avenue in South Richmond Hill.

Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute inside the bar and was escorted out by bouncers.

He came back a short time later with a gun and shot at the bar from the outside.

The corrections officers, one man and one woman, were inside when they were struck and it appears they were not the intended targets.

The 32-year-old woman was shot in the foot and the 31-year-old man was hit in the hand.

Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and police are searching for him.

