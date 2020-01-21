Body of man found burned, bound in Queens home under construction

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a grisly scene in Queens where the body of a man was found burned and apparently bound in a home under construction.He was found lying face down on the first floor on 217th Street and 104th Avenue in Queens Village just after 3 a.m. Monday.A 911 call came in for a report of a fire, and authorities say that once the fire was out, the FDNY found the body of a man with his hands tied together behind his back."This is totally shocking, totally shocking for us," neighbor Autumn Joyce said.A search revealed the property used to be a deli, but it's been vacant for at least five years. It's now under renovation -- a sign posted says it's for residential development."Guys with the construction truck, they'll come once in a while," Joyce said. "They'll park the truck in the yard."A stop work order was issued for the project in October, but Glen Brown, who says he's the property's caretaker, says it was lifted and work resumed."When you get a work order, it doesn't clear the same day," Brown said. "It takes a while. I think it was cleared not even a full 2 weeks."The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.----------