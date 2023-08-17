  • Watch Now
Crews fighting large fire at building in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, August 17, 2023 2:49AM
BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are working to put out a large fire burning at a building in Queens.

Video on Citizen App shows the flames shooting from the building located at 153-12 Hillside Avenue in Briarwood.

The fire broke out shortly before 10:30 p.m.

It's not clear what was inside the building or if it was vacant.

There are no reports of injuries so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
