110-year-old statue vandalized outside Queens church

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a vandalism incident that took place at a Queens church.

It happened at some point lates Monday night into Tuesday at St. Andrew Avellino located in the Flushing section of Queens, where the right hand of the statue of Mary was broken off.

An attempt to remove the left hand was also made.

The statue is nearly 110 years old and has been a part of the parish since 1914.

"The people of the parish of St. Andrew Avellino are saddened that events such as this are happening within our community and our city," said Father Gregory McIlhenney, the parish pastor. "We pray the individual who attacked our beloved statue of Mary in the Rosary Garden has a conversion of heart."

The NYPD is investigating the incident.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.