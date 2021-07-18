Vandal destroys statues outside Queens church, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10894758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman suffered a severe head injury after a subway robbery in Lower Manhattan.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a possible bias incident after two religious statues were destroyed outside of a church in Queens Saturday.The act of vandalism was captured on security camera video around 3:30 a.m. outside of Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church on Kessel Street in Forest Hills.In the video, the vandal, who appears to be a woman in her 20s, can be seen picking up the statues and repeatedly smashing them on the ground.The Diocese of Brooklyn said the statues depicting the Blessed Mother and St. Therese the Little Flower had stood outside the church since 1937.According to the Diocese, it was the second time these same statues were defaced just this week.On Wednesday someone fitting the same description had pushed the statues over, but in that instance, they didn't break.It is being investigated as a possible bias incident.----------