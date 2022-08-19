2 men killed when ATV collides with tractor trailer in Queens

Michelle Charlesworth reports it happened at Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza South at around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Two men riding an ATV were killed when they collided with a tractor trailer in Long Island City, Queens.

The men, both in their 30s, may have been traveling the wrong way when they collided with the 18 wheeler.

It happened at Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza South at around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Neither man appears to have been wearing a helmet.

An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old former basketball star gunned down on crowded Queens street

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.