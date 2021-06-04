Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jersey Street in SoHo is just two blocks long, but it may be the most graffiti bombed stretch in the city.

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is moving to dismiss charges against three men convicted in a 1996 double murder of an NYPD officer and the owner of check cashing business during an attempted robbery.George Bell, Gary Johnson, and Rohan Bolt spent nearly 25 years in prison and were released from the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville on March 5 after a Queens judge vacated their wrongful convictions, citing prosecutorial misconduct.The judge, Joseph Zayas, apologized to the three men, calling what happened in their case a "miscarriage of justice" with "egregious violations."Ira "Mike" Epstein and off-duty NYPD Police Officer Charles Davis, who was providing private security at the time, were killed on December 22, 1996, during a botched robbery at Epstein's business."The job of the district attorney is to ensure that justice is dispensed fairly, and the Conviction Integrity Unit exists to safeguard the process," Katz said. "Nearly 25 years ago, two families lost their loved ones to senseless violence and in the aftermath, three men were improperly convicted of their murders. The case now goes to our Cold Case Unit."Katz said she agreed to vacate the convictions because prosecutors failed to disclose police reports and information about a key witness."Three months ago, as the result of review by my office's Conviction Integrity Unit, we filed a motion with defense counsel to vacate the convictions of these three men," Katz said. "At that time, I launched an investigation to determine whether to re-try the case or move to dismiss the charges. That investigation has concluded, and we are moving to dismiss the indictments against the defendants."Under the supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney Pishoy Yacoub, who has been in charge of the Queens DA's Supreme Court Trial Division and Legal Training since his appointment in January 2020, the three-month investigation included review of all relevant documentary evidence, interviews with more than 60 witnesses, a review of hundreds of hours of electronic evidence, forensic testing of DNA evidence and ballistics evidence, and the forensic re-testing of fingerprint evidence."In addition, we are moving to amend the grounds on which the convictions were overturned to include 'newly discovered evidence which, if available at the time of trial, would more likely than not have led to a verdict more favorable to the defendants,'" Katz said. "A fair and accurate trial depends on all parties knowing all of the evidence so that the jury can make an informed decision about the guilt or innocence of a defendant."Katz said her office has taken crucial steps to make certain justice is served in every case, including:--Designing a computer program that ensures coordination and communication between prosecutors about potentially related cases--Creating and implementing enhanced prosecutor training programs to improve case assessment and management--Creating and implementing policies and procedures to assist prosecutors in complying with new discovery reform laws that went into effect in January of 2020."There can be no true justice, in Queens County or anywhere, unless we hold ourselves to the highest standards facilitating the process by which justice is sought," she said. "Our commitment to this effort continues."----------