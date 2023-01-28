WATCH LIVE

Victim dies as result of car fire in Bayswater: Officials

Saturday, January 28, 2023 7:57PM
QUEENS (WABC) -- A car fire killed an individual in Queens on Saturday.

Officials say the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25 Street.

Fire officials found an unidentified person, who was unresponsive and had severe burns, in the driver's seat of the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The causes of the fire and the victim's death are being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

