Firefighters work to put out severe fire inside Queens deli; subway temporarily affected

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire that tore through a deli in Maspeth, Queens.
Officials say flames shot through the roof of the Metro Deli on Metropolitan Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The blaze went to three alarms before firefighters got the upper hand.
The fire impacted subway service on the M line.
Service was suspended between Myrtle Avenue and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue for nearly two hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.