Gunfire outside deli in Corona, Queens leaves two wounded

It happened after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 57th Avenue in Corona.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and backside.
A 37-year-old was hit in both legs.
Both victims are believed to have been involved in a dispute before the shooting.
They were taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital and are expected to survive.
There have been no arrests.
