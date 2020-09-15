Terrifying deli stabbing caught on camera in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- We are seeing video of a terrifying attack inside a Queens deli.

The suspect stabbed two men during a robbery Saturday night inside MSK Deli in Jamaica.

Police say he stabbed the two victims, both 67-year-old men, several times before stealing $400 from the register and taking off.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

