Queens deli workers arrested, charged with assault after altercation with customer: police

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Two employees of a Rockaway Park deli have been arrested and charged with assault after a verbal dispute turned physical on Sunday.

It happened early Sunday morning inside the Pickles & Pies Food Market & Deli, located at 202 Beach 116 Street.

Police received a call about an assault in progress at around 5 a.m., and upon arrival they discovered an injured 31-year-old male who had been in a confrontation with two employees.

According to police, the 31-year-old was a customer who got involved in a verbal dispute with the two store employees.

The dispute soon turned physical, leaving the 31-year-old victim to be taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore, where he was listed in stable condition.

The two employees, identified as 23-year-old Jorge Hernandez and 34-year-old Saber Abuhamra, were taken into police custody.

Both men were charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment.

Rodriguez was also charged with strangulation.

Police are working to determine what the dispute was all about.

Officials say the victim suffered a medical episode while receiving care at the hospital. It's unclear if this was in anyway related to the assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.