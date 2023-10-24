NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn is live over the scene with the breaking details.

Passengers rescued from disabled J train after hitting debris in Jamaica, Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A smoky disabled train had to be evacuated by firefighters in Queens after it struck debris on Tuesday afternoon.

About 100 passengers were safely removed from the J train that halted near the Sutphin Blvd-Archer Avenue station.

The fire department had to access the train with bucket ladders.

The MTA then brought in a backup train to bring passengers to the 121st Street station at 121st Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Firefighters went car to car to check on subway passengers

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

J train service resumed in both directions Tuesday evening, but residual delays are expected throughout Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, there was no J train service between Crescent Street and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer.

The MTA urged commuters to use alternative means of transportation.

LIRR cross-honored MetroCard holders and OMNY users between Penn Station, Grand Central Madison, Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica.

For alternative service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the MTA says to consider nearby ACL trains, and for service along Jamaica Ave to Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer, take a Q24 or Q56 bus.

Riders can find the latest updates on the MTA's website.

