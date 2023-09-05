FDNY officials say the three-alarm fire started at NYC DOT Harper Street Plant, a warehouse and maintenance space located in Willets Point. Derick Waller reports.

Firefighters injured while battling flames at Department of Transportation warehouse in Queens

WILLETS POINT, Queens (WABC) -- At least four firefighters were injured while battling a massive fire at a New York City Department of Transportation building in Queens.

FDNY officials say the five-alarm fire started at around 10 p.m. at the NYC DOT Harper Street Plant, a warehouse and maintenance space located on Harper Street in Willets Point.

Video from the Citizen App shows an orange glow lighting up the sky as smoke and flames pour out of that DOT facility.

As the fire grew in size, more fire crews were sent to the scene. Approximately 200 firefighters were tackling flames.

Officials say it took them over four hours to get the fire under control, with firefighters still dealing with hot spots into Tuesday morning.

Once all the hot spots have been put out, the fire marshal will investigate how the fire started.

