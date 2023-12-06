21-year-old driver flips car after striking several parked vehicles in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A 21-year-old driver is in custody after he struck several parked vehicles in Queens.

Officials say the driver struck cars near 209th Street and 35th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

He then flipped his own car upside down onto its roof. The driver was taken into custody shortly after.

The driver of an Uber nearby was also hit during the crash. Authorities say the Uber driver sustained minor injuries.

