Man's body found floating on the Queens side of the East River

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in the East River on Wednesday.

The body was found around 5 p.m. on the Queens side of the river.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There were no visible signs of trauma.

Police say the victim appeared to be a man in his 40's.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

