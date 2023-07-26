Man's body found floating on the Queens side of the East River

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in the East River on Wednesday.
The body was found around 5 p.m. on the Queens side of the river.
EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
There were no visible signs of trauma.
Police say the victim appeared to be a man in his 40's.
No further details have been released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
