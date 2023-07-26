WATCH LIVE

Man's body found floating on the Queens side of the East River

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 10:34PM
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in the East River on Wednesday.

The body was found around 5 p.m. on the Queens side of the river.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There were no visible signs of trauma.

Police say the victim appeared to be a man in his 40's.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

