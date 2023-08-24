2 people killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash on Whitestone Expressway

All lanes of the Whitestone Expressway are currently closed as officials investigate this accident. John Del Giorno has more from NewsCopter 7.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Whitestone Expressway in Queens.

Officials say the driver of a Honda Pilot was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the expressway.

Just after 2:15 a.m. Thursday, the driver of the Pilot collided with a southbound Honda HRV near College Point Boulevard, authorities said.

The driver of the HRV, a 45-year-old, was pronounced dead at scene. Officials say a 25-year-old man who was in the Pilot was also killed.

A 35-year-old female passenger in the Pilot is critical condition at New York-Presbyterian Queens, and a 26-year-old man who was also in the Pilot is at the same hospital in stable condition.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to clear the roadway. The Whitestone Expressway was closed following the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

