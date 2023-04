A 77-year-old victim was pronounced dead after a building fire broke out in Elmhurst, Queens.

Elderly woman killed after fire in Queens home

ELMHURST, Queens -- A 77-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a home in Queens on Friday.

FDNY received a call at around 4:15 p.m. about a fire in a three-story building on Reeder Street in Elmhurst.

Emergency responders brought the woman to Elmhurst Hospital, where she later died.

Fire marshals are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting two families who were forced out by the flames.