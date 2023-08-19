1 dead, 4 hurt, including child, in Queens building fire

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- One person is dead after a fire ripped through the second floor of an apartment building in Queens.
It broke out just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday at 71-11 Austin Street.
A total of 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, which started on the second floor of the four-story building.
A woman in her 30s was taken to Jamaica Hospital with smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead.
Four other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.
