1 dead, 4 hurt, including child, in Queens building fire

The fatal fire occurred overnight on the second floor of a four story building on Austin Street.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- One person is dead after a fire ripped through the second floor of an apartment building in Queens.

It broke out just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday at 71-11 Austin Street.

A total of 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, which started on the second floor of the four-story building.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Jamaica Hospital with smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead.

Four other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.

