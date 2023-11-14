  • Watch Now
2 women, man found fatally stabbed in St. Albans home

WABC logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 1:16PM
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were found fatally stabbed in a Queens home on Tuesday, police said.

Officials say the victims, two women and a man, were found inside a home on Milburn Street at around 7:15 a.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest is being questioned by law enforcement. Authorities say he walked into the 113th Precinct and told police he killed his roommates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

