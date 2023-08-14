Lithium-ion battery caused Queens fire that killed 93-year-old woman: FDNY

A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a mixed-use building at 98-01 101st Avenue in Queens on Friday. Josh Einiger has more on what officials are investigating as the cause.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police say an e-bike repair shop was operating in the basement of a Queens building that went up in flames last week and left a 93-year-old woman dead.

The broke out on the second floor of a mixed-use building at 98-01 101st Avenue in Ozone Park just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Kam Mei Koo was found unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she later died.

The FDNY said Saturday that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Inspectors said the cellar of the building was being occupied as an e-bike repair shop and the first floor was illegally converted into an apartment with a constructed loft for sleeping quarters.

The Department of Building issued two violations to the property owner, who is the victim's son. He denied the e-bikes in the basement were being repaired.

The FDNY said there have been 14 deaths in 2023 associated with lithium-ion battery fires and more than 90 injuries.

