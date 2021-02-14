150+ firefighters battle blaze at Queens dollar store

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- More 150 firefighters battled a fire in Queens Sunday morning.

Officials say the five-alarm fire started on the ground floor and cellar of a one-story dollar store on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica around 7:30 a.m.

Citizen App video from the scene showed thick black smoke.
More 150 firefighters are working to put out a fire in Queens Sunday morning.



The fire, which was located below an above ground train station, briefly suspended J train service in both directions between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Crescent Street.

Firefighters extinguished the fire Saturday morning, however, trains will move at slower speeds near 111st Street while the FDNY continues to work in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

